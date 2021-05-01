Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on KFY. Truist raised their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.40.

Korn Ferry stock opened at $67.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.44 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $69.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.60.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $475.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.00 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is 13.75%.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 7,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $482,166.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 457,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,853,643.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $660,827.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 226,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,268,676.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,073 shares of company stock worth $12,615,125 in the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

