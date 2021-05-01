Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Hits New 12-Month High at $69.23

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $69.23 and last traded at $68.76, with a volume of 293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KFY shares. Truist upped their target price on Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Korn Ferry from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.40.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.44 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $475.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.75%.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $6,262,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,670,504.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $660,827.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,847 shares in the company, valued at $14,268,676.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 201,073 shares of company stock worth $12,615,125. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFY. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the first quarter worth $51,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.