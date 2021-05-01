KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Short Interest Update

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 59.4% from the March 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KNYJY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC upgraded KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

Shares of KONE Oyj stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.23. 13,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,138. KONE Oyj has a 12-month low of $29.13 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $2.3095 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected Services brand names; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.