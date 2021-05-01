Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) PT Set at €24.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Get Koenig & Bauer alerts:

ETR SKB opened at €23.60 ($27.76) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.99 million and a P/E ratio of -3.76. Koenig & Bauer has a 1-year low of €16.03 ($18.86) and a 1-year high of €27.46 ($32.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €24.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is €23.66.

Koenig & Bauer AG develops and manufactures printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Koenig & Bauer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koenig & Bauer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.