KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. KLA updated its Q4 2021 guidance to 3.470-4.350 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $3.47-4.35 EPS.

KLAC stock traded down $11.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $315.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,434,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,403. KLA has a 1 year low of $147.54 and a 1 year high of $359.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $324.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KLA from $286.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.71.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

