KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Price Target Raised to $22.00

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.50 target price (up previously from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.71.

KREF opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 406.74 and a current ratio of 406.74. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.67.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 102.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 288,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $5,462,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 174,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $3,255,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 589,455 shares of company stock worth $11,096,565 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

