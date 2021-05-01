KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KREF. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.50 price objective (up from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average of $18.26. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 406.74, a quick ratio of 406.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 21.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 102.99%.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 174,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $3,255,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 4,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $76,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 589,455 shares of company stock worth $11,096,565. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.