Kforce (KFRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.00 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kforce to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ KFRC opened at $56.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Kforce has a 52 week low of $25.73 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.15%.

In other news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 1,700 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $94,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark F. Furlong sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $1,196,250.00. Insiders have sold a total of 176,840 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,145 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KFRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Sidoti raised shares of Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

