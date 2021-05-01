Kforce Inc. (KFRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on June 25th

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

Kforce has increased its dividend by 66.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Kforce has a payout ratio of 32.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kforce to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $56.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.96. Kforce has a 1-year low of $25.73 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.49.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.00 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 50,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $2,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total value of $140,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,840 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,145. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KFRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Sidoti raised shares of Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

