Keyera (TSE:KEY) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.85

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$27.85 and last traded at C$27.80, with a volume of 466788 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$27.35.

Several brokerages recently commented on KEY. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Keyera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Keyera to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.25.

The firm has a market cap of C$6.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$26.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.07.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$804.79 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keyera Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 685.71%.

About Keyera (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

