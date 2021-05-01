Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.58-1.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.60. Keurig Dr Pepper also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.582-1.610 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on KDP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

KDP traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $35.85. 4,092,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,350,096. The firm has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. On average, analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.