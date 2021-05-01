Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KRYAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kerry Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kerry Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.00.

KRYAY stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.57. Kerry Group has a fifty-two week low of $106.02 and a fifty-two week high of $152.75.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.701 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from Kerry Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. Kerry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.52%.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

