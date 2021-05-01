Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KRYAY. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kerry Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kerry Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Shares of Kerry Group stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,366. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.31 and a 200 day moving average of $135.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65. Kerry Group has a 52-week low of $106.02 and a 52-week high of $152.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.701 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from Kerry Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. Kerry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.52%.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

