Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €755.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €755.00 ($888.24) price target on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €779.00 ($916.47) target price on Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €680.00 ($800.00) target price on Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €620.00 ($729.41) target price on Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €695.00 ($817.65) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €661.08 ($777.75).

Get Kering alerts:

EPA KER opened at €666.50 ($784.12) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €609.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is €576.67. Kering has a 1-year low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 1-year high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.