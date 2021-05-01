KBR (NYSE:KBR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

KBR (NYSE:KBR) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%.

KBR traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $39.56. 2,587,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,664. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.87. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -158.24 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

KBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.92.

In other KBR news, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $68,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,906. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $72,261.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

