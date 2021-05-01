KBC Group NV Has $34.87 Million Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 12.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $34,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 39.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,805,000 after buying an additional 6,859 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 79.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,022,000 after purchasing an additional 16,545 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 132.4% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 12.2% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWW opened at $433.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $263.27 and a 12 month high of $452.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $405.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on GWW shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $433.00 to $427.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.50.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

