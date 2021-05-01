KBC Group NV Boosts Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 644,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,176 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in General Mills were worth $39,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,365,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,698,000 after acquiring an additional 430,745 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,660,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,619,000 after acquiring an additional 42,471 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $385,851,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,008,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,294,000 after purchasing an additional 102,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,642,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,955,000 after purchasing an additional 94,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $662,379.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GIS opened at $60.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.20.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

