K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Price Target Raised to C$53.00 at Raymond James

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$46.00 to C$53.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for K-Bro Linen’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report on Friday, March 19th. National Bank Financial cut K-Bro Linen from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a tender rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$42.57.

Shares of K-Bro Linen stock opened at C$46.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.72. K-Bro Linen has a 52 week low of C$24.00 and a 52 week high of C$47.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$41.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$489.90 million and a PE ratio of 129.05.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$50.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$48.10 million. Research analysts forecast that K-Bro Linen will post 1.9399999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 335.20%.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

