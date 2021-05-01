Jupiter (JUP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.17 Million

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 30th. In the last week, Jupiter has traded up 26.6% against the US dollar. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0665 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $8.44 million and approximately $5.17 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00063852 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.37 or 0.00284234 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $641.43 or 0.01102467 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00027127 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $412.24 or 0.00708549 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,373.79 or 1.00331358 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

