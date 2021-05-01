JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Target Price to $80.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Argus upped their target price on Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Twitter from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.92.

NYSE TWTR traded down $9.87 on Friday, hitting $55.22. 88,378,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,305,051. The company has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of -40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.79 and its 200 day moving average is $56.63. Twitter has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. Analysts predict that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $153,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $1,174,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,083 shares of company stock worth $5,052,261 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $955,005,000 after buying an additional 897,090 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth about $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 4,567.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 7,096,935 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,198,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $330,774,000 after buying an additional 2,616,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,881,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $210,207,000 after buying an additional 151,816 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

