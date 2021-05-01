JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 13,239 Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,239 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.61% of Central Valley Community Bancorp worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 286.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. Institutional investors own 45.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $39,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,122.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 16.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVCY opened at $19.64 on Friday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.48. The stock has a market cap of $245.99 million, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 22.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Central Valley Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

