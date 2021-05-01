JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for WPP (NYSE:WPP)

WPP (NYSE:WPP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, March 1st. BNP Paribas raised WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Shares of WPP stock opened at $67.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.50. WPP has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $69.32.
About WPP
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
