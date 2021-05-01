JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for WPP (NYSE:WPP)

WPP (NYSE:WPP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, March 1st. BNP Paribas raised WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $67.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.50. WPP has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $69.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in WPP by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 321,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,398,000 after buying an additional 23,387 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 113,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,111,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WPP in the fourth quarter worth about $4,358,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of WPP in the fourth quarter worth about $2,643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

