JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for CRH (NYSE:CRH)

CRH (NYSE:CRH)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CRH. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of CRH to a “hold” rating and set a $5.10 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.03.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $47.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.07. CRH has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.19.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in CRH by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in CRH by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 393,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,764,000 after buying an additional 15,144 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in CRH by 9.5% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 253.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 27,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 19,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH Company Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

