JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “CHF 65” Price Target for Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 65 price target on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LHN. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 58.40 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 67 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 52 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a CHF 61.50 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 60 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lafargeholcim has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 63.04.

Lafargeholcim has a 12-month low of CHF 50.40 and a 12-month high of CHF 60.

