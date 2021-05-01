JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACTCU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACTCU) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ArcLight Clean Transition were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition during the third quarter valued at about $861,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,785,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition during the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 259,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares in the last quarter.

ACTCU opened at $18.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.84. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $35.50.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of advanced electric vehicle technology solutions. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

