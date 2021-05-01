JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Novartis (NYSE:NVS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

NVS has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novartis from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen downgraded Novartis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.50.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $85.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.72 and its 200-day moving average is $88.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis has a 52 week low of $77.04 and a 52 week high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Novartis will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 309.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

