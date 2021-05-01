JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CD Projekt from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CD Projekt from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of CD Projekt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS OTGLY opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.93. CD Projekt has a 52 week low of $10.97 and a 52 week high of $32.45.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witche; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077, as well as online multiplayer games.

