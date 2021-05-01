JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases New Stake in Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 112,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIT. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Triterras during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triterras in the fourth quarter valued at $782,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triterras during the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Triterras during the 4th quarter worth $1,476,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Triterras in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,112,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer cut Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, January 31st. B. Riley reduced their target price on Triterras from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triterras from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd.

NASDAQ TRIT opened at $7.34 on Friday. Triterras, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.53.

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

