JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 16,145 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 560.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,145 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 773.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in BigCommerce by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BigCommerce news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $691,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 86,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,993,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 9,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $514,325.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,880,382 shares of company stock worth $112,050,618.

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $59.94 on Friday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.59 and a 52 week high of $162.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.58 million. BigCommerce’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised BigCommerce from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BigCommerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.37.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

