JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,549 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.20% of Clearwater Paper worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the fourth quarter worth $581,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Clearwater Paper in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Shares of NYSE:CLW opened at $33.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.04. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $45.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.08). Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $452.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products and parent rolls.

