JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.21 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNCL. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 30.8% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 179,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after buying an additional 42,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $52.00 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.70.

