JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 68,921 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) by 683.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,921 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 616,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 314,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

CRNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 304,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRNX opened at $17.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.73 million, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.24. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $23.70.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). On average, analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

