JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 186.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 248,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161,547 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in GreenSky were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSKY. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in GreenSky in the first quarter valued at about $1,985,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 25,022 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GreenSky in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,389,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in GreenSky by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

Get GreenSky alerts:

GSKY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. GreenSky has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.28.

NASDAQ:GSKY opened at $6.09 on Friday. GreenSky, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.28.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY).

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.