JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 9,000 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 8,385 ($109.55) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a top pick rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,721.88 ($100.89).

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a one year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,432.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,915.34. The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a GBX 101.60 ($1.33) dividend. This is a positive change from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.23%.

In related news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 12,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,453 ($84.31), for a total value of £800,559.18 ($1,045,935.69). Also, insider Olivier Bohuon bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 6,316 ($82.52) per share, with a total value of £31,580 ($41,259.47).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

