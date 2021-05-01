JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €43.00 Price Target for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DWS has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Independent Research set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Pareto Securities set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €40.01 ($47.07).

Shares of DWS stock opened at €36.40 ($42.82) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of €37.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of €34.86. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 52 week high of €38.84 ($45.69). The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.37.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

