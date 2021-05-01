JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Get JOYY alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ YY traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.06. The company had a trading volume of 650,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.58. JOYY has a 12 month low of $50.71 and a 12 month high of $148.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($2.95). JOYY had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $579.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JOYY will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 14.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 35.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 269.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 21,243 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 53.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.