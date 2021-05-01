Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNCE. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Jounce Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.43. 181,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,080. Jounce Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.34. The firm has a market cap of $482.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $62.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.54 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $136,215.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,100 shares of company stock worth $143,131. 43.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,546,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 336,420 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,847,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 313,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 25,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 172,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 82,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

