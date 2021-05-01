John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.900-1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $435 million-$455 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $451.35 million.John Bean Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.400-4.600 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JBT. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised John Bean Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.20.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.38. The company had a trading volume of 168,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,380. John Bean Technologies has a one year low of $56.17 and a one year high of $151.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.58.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

In related news, EVP Paul Sternlieb sold 2,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $383,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jason T. Clayton sold 1,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $228,268.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,496.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,537 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

