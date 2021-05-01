JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. JELD-WEN’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. JELD-WEN updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NYSE:JELD traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.17. 815,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.09, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.36. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.41.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. JELD-WEN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

