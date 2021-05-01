Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on The Clorox Company’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for The Clorox in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.61.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.41.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $182.50 on Thursday. The Clorox has a one year low of $176.73 and a one year high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 60.33%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the third quarter worth $84,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in The Clorox by 25.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,790,000 after buying an additional 15,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in The Clorox by 253.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 18,377 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

