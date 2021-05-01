Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY)

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of East Japan Railway in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now anticipates that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.32.

East Japan Railway stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. East Japan Railway has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $13.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.08.

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, computer-related data, and casualty insurance and other agency services.

