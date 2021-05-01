Jefferies Financial Group Increases Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target to $59.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.59% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Macquarie upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

SIX stock opened at $46.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 2.45. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $51.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.10.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $676,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,406,950.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,597,000 after purchasing an additional 131,433 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $31,427,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 2,302.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 895,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,550,000 after purchasing an additional 858,607 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $23,240,000. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $22,847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.