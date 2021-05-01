Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.12). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.03.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $18.16 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 31.40, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,577,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 405.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,327,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,995 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,491,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,819 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 153.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,900,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 383.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,938,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,984,000 after buying an additional 2,330,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

