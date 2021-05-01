Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Nestlé S.A.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nestlé in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.79 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.71.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of Nestlé to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

NSRGY opened at $119.53 on Friday. Nestlé has a twelve month low of $103.18 and a twelve month high of $122.63. The company has a market capitalization of $344.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.66.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 23,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in Nestlé by 1.4% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a $3.0658 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 2.62%. Nestlé’s payout ratio is currently 58.11%.

Nestlé

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

