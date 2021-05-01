Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Galp Energia, SGPS’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get Galp Energia SGPS alerts:

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GLPEY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLPEY opened at $5.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.40. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $6.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.