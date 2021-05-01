Jefferies Financial Group Boosts MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target to $53.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.06.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $40.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 2.42. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $42.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.30.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $386,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,412,587.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $289,148.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at $295,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,307,107 shares of company stock valued at $86,095,143. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

