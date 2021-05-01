Jefferies Financial Group Boosts First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$47.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group to C$47.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.67 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FM. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$13.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$32.39.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$28.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.49 billion and a PE ratio of -86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.48. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$7.34 and a one year high of C$31.57.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.28%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

