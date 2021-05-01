Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG)

GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of GasLog in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will earn $0.89 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.86. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $5.80 price target on the stock.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. GasLog had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $192.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.82 million.

GLOG has been the topic of several other reports. Clarkson Capital downgraded shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Shares of NYSE GLOG opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. GasLog has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average is $4.42. The company has a market cap of $552.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GasLog by 2,417.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of GasLog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of GasLog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in GasLog by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in GasLog by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 50,634 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 15,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. The company provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 1, 2020, it operated a fleet of 25 LNG carriers.

