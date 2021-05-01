Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DHT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DHT’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). DHT had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $77.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis.

DHT has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. DNB Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.60 price objective on shares of DHT in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.10 price objective on shares of DHT in a research note on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on DHT in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on DHT in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.56.

NYSE:DHT opened at $5.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. DHT has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $7.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of -0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average is $5.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DHT in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 207,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 128,300 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 77,645 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 20,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT in the 4th quarter worth about $21,966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

