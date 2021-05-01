Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €75.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €62.46 ($73.48).

Shares of 1COV opened at €54.42 ($64.02) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €56.60 and its 200-day moving average price is €52.61. Covestro has a 52 week low of €27.94 ($32.87) and a 52 week high of €63.24 ($74.40). The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.16.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

